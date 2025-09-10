Left Menu

Maritime Security Talks: U.S. and Belgium Collaborate Against Drug Trafficking

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever discussed maritime security and efforts to combat transnational drug smuggling. The officials emphasized cooperation in intelligence sharing to tackle the growing drug trade through European ports, particularly in Antwerp, a major hub for cocaine trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:20 IST
  • Belgium

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Wednesday to discuss efforts to enhance maritime security and curb transnational drug smuggling. Their talks, held in Antwerp, underscored the importance of data and intelligence sharing as a means to combat the growing threat of organized crime.

During a joint appearance, Noem highlighted various US agencies' cooperation with Belgium, emphasizing that information exchange is crucial to stopping threats from foreign terrorist organizations and drug cartels. De Wever called for greater European collaboration with the US to dismantle organized crime's business model.

The European Union Drugs Agency's latest report reveals that Antwerp is a significant entry point for drugs in Europe, with Belgium leading cocaine seizures. The report warned that increasing drug flows could escalate violent crime. Noem's visit also involved discussions in London with the "Five Eyes" partners on global law enforcement cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

