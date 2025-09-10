Violence in Patiala Jail: Former Punjab Officers Attacked

In a shocking incident inside Patiala Central Jail on Wednesday, three retired Punjab Police officers serving sentences for fake encounter cases were brutally attacked by another inmate. The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, targeted his fellow inmates with sharpened cutlery, leading to serious injuries.

Former deputy superintendent Gurbachan Singh and retired inspectors Suba Singh and Inderjit Singh were victims of this assault. Authorities report that Gurbachan and Suba are serving life sentences for their involvement in separate fake encounter cases. The attack left Suba with deep facial injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest the attack stemmed from suspicions held by Sunny about the victims informing jail authorities about his activities. Investigations are ongoing, with an FIR filed against Sunny, as authorities aim to uncover the deeper motives behind this violent altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)