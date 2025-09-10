Left Menu

Violence in Patiala Jail: Former Punjab Officers Attacked

Three retired Punjab Police officers, convicted in separate fake encounter cases, were attacked in Patiala Central Jail by a fellow inmate. The attack, motivated by suspicion and personal animosity, resulted in deep injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident, with FIR lodged against the assailant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:21 IST
Violence in Patiala Jail: Former Punjab Officers Attacked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident inside Patiala Central Jail on Wednesday, three retired Punjab Police officers serving sentences for fake encounter cases were brutally attacked by another inmate. The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, targeted his fellow inmates with sharpened cutlery, leading to serious injuries.

Former deputy superintendent Gurbachan Singh and retired inspectors Suba Singh and Inderjit Singh were victims of this assault. Authorities report that Gurbachan and Suba are serving life sentences for their involvement in separate fake encounter cases. The attack left Suba with deep facial injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest the attack stemmed from suspicions held by Sunny about the victims informing jail authorities about his activities. Investigations are ongoing, with an FIR filed against Sunny, as authorities aim to uncover the deeper motives behind this violent altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

