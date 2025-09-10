UK Parliament Debates Skilled Worker Visa Extension Amid Public Outcry
The UK government proposes extending the qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) for overseas skilled workers from five to ten years, amid significant debate and opposition. Concerns highlight potential migrant exploitation and uncertainty for current visa holders, with formal changes pending a government consultation process.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government's plan to extend the qualifying period for settlement rights for overseas skilled workers met with significant opposition as over 168,000 signatories demanded reconsideration. The extension, from five to ten years, has become a contentious issue, particularly impacting Indian nationals who dominate this visa category.
The proposed policy shift, part of efforts to manage migration numbers, requires detailed government consultation before any concrete changes. Adis Sehic from the Work Rights Centre criticized the precarious position it places skilled workers in, while MP Sojan Joseph voiced concerns over its retrospective application, which fuels uncertainty among current visa holders.
Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's hard stance on immigration could affect international cooperation, as indicated by the Five Eyes joint statement. The statement warns of consequences for countries not repatriating overstaying nationals, hinting at broader diplomatic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)