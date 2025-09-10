Left Menu

EU to Propose Sanctions on Israel Amid Gaza Tensions

The European Commission plans to propose sanctions on extremist Israeli ministers and suspend parts of its trade agreement with Israel. This proposal reflects increasing EU criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. However, achieving consensus among the EU's member states on these measures might be challenging due to existing divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:36 IST
EU to Propose Sanctions on Israel Amid Gaza Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is set to propose sanctions against certain Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of trade agreements with Israel, as announced by President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday. This move comes amid mounting criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and increasing pressure on the EU to respond.

The proposal needs substantial support across the EU member states, which is anticipated to be difficult given the bloc's division on Middle East policies. Von der Leyen emphasized that the proposal aims to serve as a political signal. "Gaza's situation has shaken global conscience," she stated during her annual State of the Union address.

Despite the challenges, von der Leyen pledged the European Commission's commitment to propose sanctions against extremist ministers and violent settlers, along with suspending trade-related aspects of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, however, called these remarks "regrettable" and defended Israel's humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

