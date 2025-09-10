EU to Propose Sanctions on Israel Amid Gaza Tensions

The European Commission is set to propose sanctions against certain Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of trade agreements with Israel, as announced by President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday. This move comes amid mounting criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and increasing pressure on the EU to respond.

The proposal needs substantial support across the EU member states, which is anticipated to be difficult given the bloc's division on Middle East policies. Von der Leyen emphasized that the proposal aims to serve as a political signal. "Gaza's situation has shaken global conscience," she stated during her annual State of the Union address.

Despite the challenges, von der Leyen pledged the European Commission's commitment to propose sanctions against extremist ministers and violent settlers, along with suspending trade-related aspects of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, however, called these remarks "regrettable" and defended Israel's humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)