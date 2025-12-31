Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Drone Strikes Target Moscow Amid Conflict

Ukraine launched drone attacks targeting Moscow, western Russia, and Crimea, reportedly injuring one person. Russia’s defense destroyed 27 drones, with 21 downed over Moscow. Kyiv denied accusations of targeting President Putin. Separately, a Moscow power outage affected 100,000, unrelated to the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 05:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has heightened tensions by launching a series of drone attacks that targeted Moscow, parts of western Russia, and the annexed region of Crimea, according to Russian authorities. These attacks reportedly injured one person near Moscow, though there are no immediate reports of extensive damage.

Russia's defense ministry stated on Telegram that air defense units successfully destroyed a total of 27 Ukrainian drones within a three-hour window, including three over the Moscow region. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, confirmed that 21 drones were downed during the day in the area.

In a parallel incident, a technical fault at a regional power facility led to an outage affecting 100,000 residents outside Moscow. Authorities have clarified that there is no evidence linking the outage to the Ukrainian drone strikes.

