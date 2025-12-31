Tragic Train Collision on Route to Machu Picchu

A tragic train collision on the route to Machu Picchu has claimed the life of a train driver and left 40 others injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday when two trains collided head-on on the railway leading to Peru's premier tourist attraction.

The trains involved in the collision were operated by Inca Rail S.A. and PeruRail S.A., both of which primarily transport tourists to the renowned Inca citadel. Among the injured were several foreign tourists, with 20 individuals reported to be in serious condition, according to health officials.

Images circulating on social media depict the aftermath of the collision, showing severely damaged locomotives and injured passengers receiving medical attention along the tracks. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.