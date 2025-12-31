Left Menu

Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya Secures Resounding Victory in Guinea's Historic Election

Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya was declared winner of Guinea's election with 86.72% votes from Sunday's election, as per provisional results announced on Tuesday. This election marked Guinea's first since a 2021 coup. Analysts attributed Doumbouya's victory to a weakened opposition and suppression of dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 31-12-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 05:11 IST
  • Guinea

General Mamdi Doumbouya has emerged victorious in Guinea's recent election, securing 86.72% of the votes, based on provisional results announced Tuesday. This landslide win follows the country's pivotal election, the first since the coup in 2021.

The election, conducted last Sunday, is seen as the final stage of a transition initiated when Doumbouya ousted then-President Alpha Condé four years ago. Observers attribute Doumbouya's victory to the weakened state of the opposition.

Critics argue that Doumbouya's administration has effectively stifled dissent, thereby reducing the competitive landscape among the nine candidates, including Doumbouya himself. This has left the nation's opposition without a significant challenge against the military leader's dominance.

Junta leader Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya is declared the winner of Guinea's election held on Sunday, provisional results show, reports AP.

