Odisha Police Busts Adulterated Milk Racket in Cuttack

In a significant crackdown, police in Odisha's Cuttack district uncovered an operation manufacturing adulterated milk. Chemicals and equipment were seized, but those involved escaped. The Odisha Milk Farmers' Association has urged the government to take strict measures against milk adulteration to protect the industry and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:40 IST
Odisha Police Busts Adulterated Milk Racket in Cuttack
In a decisive operation, law enforcement in Odisha's Cuttack district has dismantled a unit involved in the production of adulterated milk.

Based on specific intelligence, a police team raided the location near Gurudijhatia, Athagarh, where chemicals and materials for adulteration were found, alongside a tanker and van.

Despite the raid leading to significant findings, the culprits managed to evade capture, prompting calls from the Odisha Milk Farmers' Association for the government's intervention to curb such illegal practices.

