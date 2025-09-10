Odisha Police Busts Adulterated Milk Racket in Cuttack

In a decisive operation, law enforcement in Odisha's Cuttack district has dismantled a unit involved in the production of adulterated milk.

Based on specific intelligence, a police team raided the location near Gurudijhatia, Athagarh, where chemicals and materials for adulteration were found, alongside a tanker and van.

Despite the raid leading to significant findings, the culprits managed to evade capture, prompting calls from the Odisha Milk Farmers' Association for the government's intervention to curb such illegal practices.