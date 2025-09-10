Left Menu

Justice Luiz Fux's Surprising Vote Shakes Bolsonaro Case

A twist in Jair Bolsonaro's legal proceedings arises as Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux favors acquittal and trial annulment due to jurisdiction issues. This move could enhance Bolsonaro's defense and prolong the case amid divergence among judges, affecting upcoming political campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:44 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux voted to acquit former President Jair Bolsonaro on charges of forming a criminal organization. He further recommended annulling the trial over jurisdiction issues, defying expectations from peers and setting the stage for a potential appeal.

Fux's vote may strengthen Bolsonaro's defense, suggesting the case should be decided by the entire bench of 11 justices, which includes those appointed during Bolsonaro's administration. The decision has heightened tensions in this widely followed case, already leading to protests by Bolsonaro supporters throughout the nation.

The ongoing legal proceedings threaten to extend into the 2026 presidential race, where Bolsonaro aims to compete despite being banned due to a separate case. Fux emphasized procedural errors and insufficient defense preparation time, citing a massive 70-terabyte data volume in the case's investigation.

