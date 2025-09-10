Justice Served: 28-Year Sentence for Forced Child Begging

In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, a special court handed down a 28-year sentence to Jitendra Mishra, a local shop owner, for the gruesome crime of kidnapping children and coercing them into begging.

The conviction was delivered by Special Judge II, Vijay Kumar Vishwakarma, who also imposed a substantial fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. Mishra was found guilty of abducting three siblings from Pulaut, Bihar, and forcing them into a life of begging.

The case surfaced when locals witnessed Mishra brutally assaulting the children, prompting immediate police intervention. Following investigations, authorities confirmed Mishra's criminal acts, leading to his conviction under multiple severe charges, including violations of the Juvenile Justice Act.