Megachurch Leader Faces New Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of the influential Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo, is now facing federal sex trafficking charges in the United States, according to prosecutors. Garcia, who refers to himself as an apostle, is currently in federal custody in California, serving a 16-year and eight-month sentence for state-level charges, following a guilty plea in 2022 for sexually abusing three minors.

In a newly unsealed indictment, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office accused the 56-year-old Garcia of trafficking women and girls for sex over decades, producing child pornography, and obstructing justice by destroying evidence. The indictment includes six counts, such as racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, with potential life imprisonment if found guilty. Five other individuals, including Garcia's mother, have also been charged as alleged co-conspirators.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton emphasized the exploitation of followers' faith by Garcia and his associates. Alan Jackson, Garcia's attorney, refuted the charges, describing them as a grotesque misrepresentation. La Luz del Mundo, founded in 1926 by Garcia's grandfather and later led by his father, has yet to provide a public response. Previous leaders were also accused of abusing their power for sexual misconduct.

