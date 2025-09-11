Justice Blocks Trump's Immigration Benefit Restrictions

A federal judge issued an injunction on Wednesday preventing the Trump administration from enforcing new rules that would bar migrants living illegally in the U.S. from accessing federally funded services. These services include Head Start preschools, health clinics, and food banks. U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy ruled against the proposed changes, which were challenged by 21 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia.

The Trump administration introduced these policies on July 10, seeking to reinterpret a 1996 law to restrict migrants' access to various benefit programs. The new regulations required states receiving federal funds to verify immigration status, potentially affecting programs like domestic violence shelters and adult education. The changes applied even to some legal immigrants, such as those on student visas.

Judge McElroy criticized the administration's abrupt policy changes without public consultation, expressing skepticism about the Justice Department's claims that previous administrations misinterpreted the law. New York Attorney General Letitia James praised the ruling, asserting it preserved essential programs for millions of families. Meanwhile, the White House voiced confidence in an eventual court victory, stating federal benefits should be reserved for American citizens.

