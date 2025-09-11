Justice Luiz Fux's Acquittal Vote Stirs Tension in Bolsonaro's Trial

In a striking move on Wednesday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux cast a vote acquitting former President Jair Bolsonaro of alleged coup-related charges. His stance, contrary to fellow justices, underscores potential appeals and heightens the stakes in Bolsonaro's controversial trial.

Bolsonaro, accused of participating in an armed criminal group and inciting riots, faces a court deeply split on his fate. The divergence among judges draws further public attention, with thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters protesting across the nation.

The legal wrangling over jurisdiction and rushed proceedings raises critical questions about Bolsonaro's future, especially with his ambitions to run in the 2026 presidential race, despite current restrictions due to past controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)