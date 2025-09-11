US Domestic News: Climate Committees Disbanded, Gun Law Upheld, and Prominent Activist Shot

The U.S. domestic landscape is currently experiencing significant shifts, with several major developments marking the news cycle. In a move by financial regulators, the U.S. Treasury-led climate advisory panels were dismantled, ending a Biden administration initiative to integrate climate considerations into financial regulations. The decision, made by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, underscores a shift in focus from climate-related financial risks.

In judicial news, a New Jersey law restricting gun carry laws in sensitive places has been largely upheld by a federal appeals court. The decision comes despite challenges citing the law as a violation of the Second Amendment rights; however, the court maintained that the original court's conclusion was erroneous.

Tragedy struck the political sphere as right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event in Utah. Kirk, known for his role with Turning Point USA, was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, and his death has elicited reactions across the political spectrum, highlighting ongoing tensions in the socio-political landscape.