US Domestic News: Climate Committees Disbanded, Gun Law Upheld, and Prominent Activist Shot

The U.S. is seeing significant domestic developments. Climate change committees under Treasury have been disbanded. New Jersey's gun restrictions were upheld by an appeals court. Prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah. The FDA seized $86.5 million in unauthorized e-cigarettes. These stories highlight current U.S. issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 05:24 IST
The U.S. domestic landscape is currently experiencing significant shifts, with several major developments marking the news cycle. In a move by financial regulators, the U.S. Treasury-led climate advisory panels were dismantled, ending a Biden administration initiative to integrate climate considerations into financial regulations. The decision, made by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, underscores a shift in focus from climate-related financial risks.

In judicial news, a New Jersey law restricting gun carry laws in sensitive places has been largely upheld by a federal appeals court. The decision comes despite challenges citing the law as a violation of the Second Amendment rights; however, the court maintained that the original court's conclusion was erroneous.

Tragedy struck the political sphere as right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event in Utah. Kirk, known for his role with Turning Point USA, was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, and his death has elicited reactions across the political spectrum, highlighting ongoing tensions in the socio-political landscape.

