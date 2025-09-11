Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Coup Trial: A Dramatic Legal Showdown

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux voted to acquit former President Jair Bolsonaro in his alleged coup trial. Bolsonaro faces charges related to attempting a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat. Fux's dissent amidst voting by justices opens a potential path for Bolsonaro to appeal following the final verdict.

Updated: 11-09-2025 05:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant legal development, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux has cast a dissenting vote in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of attempting a coup following his electoral defeat in 2022. This marks the first dissent as the judicial panel deliberates.

Facing serious charges, including organizing an attempted coup, Bolsonaro's fate hangs on the decisions of two remaining justices, as a simple majority will determine conviction. Fux, who disagreed with previous votes by Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Flávio Dino, argued the accusations lack the necessary legal grounding.

Fux's vote drew polarized reactions. Bolsonaro supporters hailed it as judicial integrity, while critics saw it as support for illicit actions. As the trial continues, the ultimate ruling will have lasting political consequences, potentially influencing next year's elections and Brazil's international relations.

