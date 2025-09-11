Suspect Still Sought in Utah University Shooting

Authorities in the United States continue their search for the suspect behind the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, following a series of mixed messages from officials as to the investigation's status. The incident occurred at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed the ongoing investigation and emphasized collaboration with various agencies, including the FBI, local law enforcement departments, and the Utah County Attorney's office. After detaining and releasing two individuals, the authorities declared an active manhunt for the assailant.

Kirk was shot while speaking to a crowd at the university. The Department of Public Safety described it as a 'targeted attack,' with initial indications pointing to a shooter on a nearby rooftop. Utah's Governor Spencer Cox and other officials held a press conference, confirming the thorough continuance of the search operation.