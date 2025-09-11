Swiss Lawmakers Push Back on Anti-Money Laundering to Boost Competitiveness

Swiss lawmakers are expressing concerns over proposed government measures to curb financial crime, arguing these initiatives may erode the country's competitiveness in the global wealth management sector. This debate arises as countries like Singapore and the UAE make strides in the market, challenging Switzerland's dominant position.

Despite remaining the world's largest wealth management hub, Switzerland could soon lose its leading status, indicated by forecasts from Boston Consulting Group. The pressure to implement comprehensive anti-money laundering measures is at odds with the priority to maintain economic strength amid external pressures, including a significant U.S. import tariff.

The legislation aims to satisfy the Financial Action Task Force's requirements but faces opposition from key political parties wary of overregulation. Exemptions for certain organizations and adjustments to due diligence obligations reflect a pushback against extensive transparency, all in efforts to keep Switzerland competitive, even as rivals close in.