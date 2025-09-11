Left Menu

Ghana Welcomes West African Deportees Amid US Crackdown

Ghana has accepted 14 deportees from the US, marking it the first West African nation to agree to such terms. This decision, announced by President John Mahama, follows discussions with the US under President Trump, who has intensified immigration enforcement. The deportees are from various West African countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:37 IST
Ghana Welcomes West African Deportees Amid US Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

In a recent development, Ghana has taken in 14 deportees from the United States, joining the ranks of African nations like Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan, which have also accepted deported migrants.

President John Mahama revealed this decision during a Wednesday press conference, explaining the agreement with Washington to admit West African nationals due to the region's visa-free protocols.

This marks the first instance of a West African country publicly agreeing with the US to accept deported foreigners, aligning with President Donald Trump's intensified efforts to deport individuals who have overstayed their visas or committed crimes.

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Havoc: Infrastructure Crumbles in Himachal Pradesh

Monsoon Havoc: Infrastructure Crumbles in Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Tragic End: Social Welfare Officer's Suicide Shocks Uttar Pradesh

Tragic End: Social Welfare Officer's Suicide Shocks Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Ryanair May Withdraw from Israel Due to Operational Challenges

Ryanair May Withdraw from Israel Due to Operational Challenges

 Ireland
4
Pioneering Sustainable Tourism: ADB and India Partner for Tehri Lake Development

Pioneering Sustainable Tourism: ADB and India Partner for Tehri Lake Develop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025