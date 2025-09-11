Ghana Welcomes West African Deportees Amid US Crackdown
Ghana has accepted 14 deportees from the US, marking it the first West African nation to agree to such terms. This decision, announced by President John Mahama, follows discussions with the US under President Trump, who has intensified immigration enforcement. The deportees are from various West African countries.
In a recent development, Ghana has taken in 14 deportees from the United States, joining the ranks of African nations like Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan, which have also accepted deported migrants.
President John Mahama revealed this decision during a Wednesday press conference, explaining the agreement with Washington to admit West African nationals due to the region's visa-free protocols.
This marks the first instance of a West African country publicly agreeing with the US to accept deported foreigners, aligning with President Donald Trump's intensified efforts to deport individuals who have overstayed their visas or committed crimes.
