Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

Southwest Delhi residents have lost around Rs 30 crore to cybercrime in over two-and-a-half years, with scams involving online trading and fake job offers being prevalent. Police have solved a significant number of cases, made arrests, and recovered a portion of the stolen funds, highlighting a trend in rising cybercrime.

Updated: 11-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A relentless wave of cybercrime in Southwest Delhi has cost residents approximately Rs 30 crore over more than two-and-a-half years, primarily due to online trading scams and fake job offers. The age group most affected ranges from 18 to 44 years.

Police data identifies cybercrime hotspots like the Mewat region, notorious for various scams, and others across the country supplying mule accounts. The Southwest district has recorded substantial success, with 56 out of 90 cases solved this year, resulting in the arrest of 147 individuals and recovery of significant funds.

Despite increasing arrests over the years, scams such as investment fraud, social media fraud, phishing, and others continue to evolve. The police emphasize the importance of public awareness as a defense against cybercriminals actively adapting new methods to exploit victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

