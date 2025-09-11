Left Menu

Successful Evacuation of Telugu People from Nepal by Andhra Pradesh Government

The Andhra Pradesh government has successfully coordinated the evacuation of over 150 stranded Telugu citizens from unrest-hit Nepal. Efforts involved chartered flights and buses, with cooperation from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure a safe return to India.

  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government announced on Thursday that over 150 Telugu citizens have received clearance for boarding at Kathmandu airport. A separate group of 12 individuals from Simikot has safely crossed into India through Nepalganj.

Efforts to evacuate stranded Telugu citizens from unrest-stricken Nepal are being coordinated in real-time, according to a release from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In conjunction with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the state government has facilitated safe travel home for the evacuees.

A chartered plane was organized by the Andhra Pradesh government to transport 10 passengers from Pokhara to Kathmandu, joining others awaiting departure at Tribhuvan International Airport. Meanwhile, a commercial aircraft from Delhi has arrived in Kathmandu to assist onward travel to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Measures were also in place for 22 individuals who crossed into Bihar, ensuring their safe arrival in Andhra Pradesh. Local representatives were directed to provide a warm reception upon their arrival at Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports.

