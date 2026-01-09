Sanjay Dutt's Spiritual Sojourn and Silver Screen Shine in Kathmandu

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's visit to Kathmandu, Nepal, attracted significant attention as he performed a special puja at the renowned Pashupatinath Temple on Friday. Arriving in the city on Thursday evening, Dutt participated in a casino inauguration, captivating fans of all ages with his presence.

Pictures from the event display Sanjay Dutt surrounded by tight security as a large crowd gathered to witness the celebrated actor. Dressed simply in white clothing, Dutt exited the temple adorned with prayer malas and a traditional 'angvastra,' underscoring his deep-rooted appeal in Nepal, a testament to his successful Bollywood career.

This visit coincides with Dutt's recent film releases, 'Dhurandhar' and 'The Raja Saab.' 'Dhurandhar,' directed by Aditya Dhar, features Dutt as a steadfast cop, SP Chaudhary, and has rapidly cemented its place as a box office success. Meanwhile, 'The Raja Saab,' which premiered on January 9, stars Dutt as a compelling hypnotist, with the actor's screen presence earning accolades from his co-star Prabhas.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory along with IVY Entertainment, 'The Raja Saab' also includes performances by Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Sanjay Dutt's ability to command both screen and audience remains unquestioned, as reflected in recent cinematic achievements and public appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)