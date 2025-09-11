Dutch Government Moves to Ban Goods from Israeli Settlements Amidst Tensions

The Dutch government is taking decisive action by planning to ban imports of goods produced in Jewish settlements within Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. This move comes amid tensions over Israel's military operations in Gaza and plans for the West Bank.

Until now, the Netherlands hesitated to implement further measures against Israel, despite having already imposed travel bans on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers accused of inciting violence against Palestinians. This changed when Foreign Minister David van Weel directed his department to draft a government decree, aimed at swiftly enacting the import ban.

The Netherlands, a major importer of Israeli goods, has not specified the volume of goods sourced from these settlements. The international community typically views the settlements as illegal, conflicting with Israel's stance of legality. Van Weel also expressed support for the European Commission's plans to pause trade-related measures with Israel.

