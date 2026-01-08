Left Menu

FCC Eases Import Ban on Foreign-Made Drones

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced an exemption for certain foreign-made drones and critical components from an existing import ban, based on Pentagon recommendations. This waiver, effective until the end of 2026, aims to accommodate new models and crucial technologies.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has declared an exemption on Wednesday, allowing certain models of foreign-made drones and essential components to bypass an existing import ban.

This decision comes after the Pentagon recommended that the FCC lift restrictions on specific components and drones to facilitate technological progress.

The waiver, which is set to last until the end of 2026, aims to encourage advancements and ensure critical technology access in the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education's AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

