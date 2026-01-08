FCC Eases Import Ban on Foreign-Made Drones

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has declared an exemption on Wednesday, allowing certain models of foreign-made drones and essential components to bypass an existing import ban.

This decision comes after the Pentagon recommended that the FCC lift restrictions on specific components and drones to facilitate technological progress.

The waiver, which is set to last until the end of 2026, aims to encourage advancements and ensure critical technology access in the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)