FCC Eases Import Ban on Foreign-Made Drones
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced an exemption for certain foreign-made drones and critical components from an existing import ban, based on Pentagon recommendations. This waiver, effective until the end of 2026, aims to accommodate new models and crucial technologies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has declared an exemption on Wednesday, allowing certain models of foreign-made drones and essential components to bypass an existing import ban.
This decision comes after the Pentagon recommended that the FCC lift restrictions on specific components and drones to facilitate technological progress.
The waiver, which is set to last until the end of 2026, aims to encourage advancements and ensure critical technology access in the U.S. market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FCC
- import ban
- drones
- foreign-made
- technology
- Pentagon
- exemption
- components
- models
- restrictions
ALSO READ
Technology Stocks Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs Amid Mixed Economic Signals
Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks
Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology
China Scrutinizes Meta's AI Acquisition: Potential Technology Control Concerns Loom
Bayer's Legal Battle Over mRNA Technology: A COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy