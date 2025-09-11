Rajasthan High Court Halts Probe in Hyundai Brand Ambassador Case
The Rajasthan High Court has temporarily halted the investigation against Hyundai's brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, as well as two senior executives, following a complaint about a vehicle defect. The case, initiated by a customer alleging a manufacturing fault, will see its next hearing on September 25.
The Rajasthan High Court has intervened to halt an ongoing investigation involving Hyundai's brand ambassadors, prominent actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, alongside two senior executives, in a case alleging a manufacturing defect in a vehicle.
The suspension comes after Justice Sudesh Bansal reviewed pleas from the defendants, who were named in a police report filed by an aggrieved customer. The customer claimed to have encountered serious technical issues with the Hyundai Alcazar model shortly after purchase in 2022.
Lead advocate Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the high court, after hearing comprehensive arguments, ordered a stay on the investigation with the next hearing scheduled for September 25. Allegations cite a defect acknowledged by the dealership, reportedly attributed to Hyundai's manufacturing process.
