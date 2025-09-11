Left Menu

Indian Court Upholds Antitrust Inquiry Against Asian Paints

An Indian court dismissed Asian Paints' plea to halt an antitrust investigation by the Competition Commission of India. The investigation was initiated after competitor Birla Opus alleged that Asian Paints abused its market dominance. Rapid real estate growth in India has intensified competition in the lucrative paints sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:44 IST
Indian Court Upholds Antitrust Inquiry Against Asian Paints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, an Indian court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Asian Paints seeking to stop an ongoing antitrust inquiry against the company. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is actively investigating the actions of Asian Paints following a complaint by rival company Birla Opus.

The court in Mumbai found no merit in the plea submitted by Asian Paints, which aimed to dismantle the CCI's investigation. The High Court's decision came after allegations surfaced that Asian Paints used its dominant market position to impose unfair discounts and dealer incentives, as reported by informed sources.

The investigation highlights the burgeoning competition within India's rapidly growing paints sector, estimated to be worth $9.5 billion, fueled by the nation's infrastructure boom. While Asian Paints retains a 52% market share, Birla Opus has quickly gained a foothold since its market entry last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for orphaned children.

Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for ...

 India
2
U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy

U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy

 Global
3
India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournam...

 Global
4
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025