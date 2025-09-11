Germany's BND: Strengthening Intelligence for Modern Threats

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underscored the urgency for Germany's foreign intelligence service, BND, to enhance its operations in light of mounting hybrid threats from aggressive adversaries.

Speaking at Martin Jaeger's inauguration as BND head, Merz highlighted the fragility of Europe's security architecture, emphasizing Germany's crucial part due to its economic influence.

Given the increased risks post-Ukraine war, Germany must leverage strong intelligence efforts to protect against sabotage and espionage, positioning itself responsibly on the European stage.