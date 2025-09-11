Left Menu

Germany's BND: Strengthening Intelligence for Modern Threats

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for Germany's BND intelligence service to elevate its operations amid growing hybrid threats. With Martin Jaeger as new head, the BND aims to bolster intelligence capabilities, reflecting Germany's significant role in Europe's fragile security landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:53 IST
Germany's BND: Strengthening Intelligence for Modern Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underscored the urgency for Germany's foreign intelligence service, BND, to enhance its operations in light of mounting hybrid threats from aggressive adversaries.

Speaking at Martin Jaeger's inauguration as BND head, Merz highlighted the fragility of Europe's security architecture, emphasizing Germany's crucial part due to its economic influence.

Given the increased risks post-Ukraine war, Germany must leverage strong intelligence efforts to protect against sabotage and espionage, positioning itself responsibly on the European stage.

TRENDING

1
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global
2
Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

 India
3
Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF personnel; praises their efforts.

Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF p...

 India
4
Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Cal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025