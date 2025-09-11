Germany's BND: Strengthening Intelligence for Modern Threats
Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for Germany's BND intelligence service to elevate its operations amid growing hybrid threats. With Martin Jaeger as new head, the BND aims to bolster intelligence capabilities, reflecting Germany's significant role in Europe's fragile security landscape.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underscored the urgency for Germany's foreign intelligence service, BND, to enhance its operations in light of mounting hybrid threats from aggressive adversaries.
Speaking at Martin Jaeger's inauguration as BND head, Merz highlighted the fragility of Europe's security architecture, emphasizing Germany's crucial part due to its economic influence.
Given the increased risks post-Ukraine war, Germany must leverage strong intelligence efforts to protect against sabotage and espionage, positioning itself responsibly on the European stage.
