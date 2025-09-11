NCGG Launches Capacity Building Programme for Mauritius Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has launched its first Special Capacity Building Programme for Mid-Career Civil Servants of Mauritius, beginning on 8 September 2025. The two-week programme, running until 19 September 2025, is being held at Mussoorie and New Delhi and marks a significant milestone in India’s deepening partnership with Mauritius.

Strengthening India–Mauritius Partnership

The programme brings together 30 officials from 14 key ministries and departments of Mauritius, including Health, Labour & Industry, Social Security, Public Service & Administrative Reforms, Education, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, this initiative demonstrates India’s growing role as a partner in governance reforms and institutional strengthening for friendly nations.

Dr. Surendra Kumar Bagde, IAS, Director General, NCGG, inaugurated the programme. He warmly welcomed participants, highlighting that the curriculum had been carefully curated to address the specific needs of Mauritian civil servants. He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mauritius in March 2025, which reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to closer cooperation.

Dr. Bagde also referred to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between NCGG and Mauritius’s Ministry of Public Service, Administration, and Institutional Reforms. The MoU aims to train 500 Mauritian civil servants in India over the next five years, underscoring the long-term vision of partnership in governance and administrative reforms.

Programme Structure and Curriculum

The programme has been designed as an intensive, interactive training module that blends classroom lectures, case studies, and field visits. Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor, NCGG, delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Himanshi Rastogi, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, presented an overview of the programme.

Over the two weeks, participants will cover a broad range of governance and policy topics, including:

Blue Economy – exploring sustainable use of ocean resources.

Digital Healthcare and Public Infrastructure – strengthening service delivery.

All India Services and Indian Judiciary – understanding administrative and legal frameworks.

Smart Cities and Decision-Making in Governance – applying innovation to urban management.

Field Visits and Practical Exposure

In addition to academic sessions, the programme provides hands-on exposure through institutional visits and district attachments:

Anubhuti Kendra – to learn about the PM Gati Shakti and One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives.

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) – to study innovations in agriculture.

Indian Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) – to understand India’s maritime and regional security frameworks.

District Attachment in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) – allowing participants to engage directly with district-level administrative officers and understand governance and service delivery at the grassroots.

Cultural Visit to Taj Mahal, Agra – reflecting India’s cultural diplomacy and people-to-people linkages.

Coordination and Implementation

The programme is being coordinated by Dr. Himanshi Rastogi with support from Dr. M.K. Bhandari (Co-Course Coordinator & Faculty), Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant (Training Assistant), Megha Tomar (Young Professional), and a dedicated NCGG team.

Towards Stronger Governance Collaboration

This initiative builds on NCGG’s long-standing role as India’s premier institution for training civil servants from partner countries. By sharing India’s experiences in governance reforms, digital transformation, disaster management, and public service delivery, the programme aims to equip Mauritian officers with innovative practices and replicable models for implementation in their own administrative systems.

The launch of this first special capacity-building programme represents not only a step forward in civil service training but also a symbol of India–Mauritius friendship, driven by shared values of democracy, good governance, and inclusive development.