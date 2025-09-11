Western Cape Urges Public to Support Matric Candidates as Exams Approach

With just 40 days to go before the start of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called on communities to treat matric learners as the province’s “VIPs” during this crucial period.

MEC Appeals for Calm and Support

Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, stressed the importance of shielding candidates from unnecessary disruptions, especially protests in and around schools. “They are already under enough pressure, and do not need the added stress of protests and disruptions in and around schools. Please put the best interests of our children first, so that they are in the best possible mindset for the exams,” Maynier said.

The exams are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, and conclude on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

Intensive Preparation Programmes

The WCED has invested heavily in academic support programmes to ensure learners are adequately prepared:

Back on Track Winter School : Nearly 22,000 learners attended intensive classes across all eight districts during the mid-year break.

Spring Holiday Revision : Classes are scheduled for October to provide final preparation.

Weekend Revision: Learners have already been participating in regular sessions during the third term.

Maynier praised teachers, tutors, and officials for their ongoing dedication: “Our matric teachers, tutors and officials have been hard at work preparing our candidates for the final hurdle of their school careers.”

Learning Resources and Support Materials

The department has made a range of resources available to help learners succeed:

Matric Support Booklet : Includes past papers, the exam timetable, pass requirements, study tips, and advice for post-school opportunities.

Tips for Success Guide : Offers strategies for effective studying, health and wellness, sample timetables, and insights from past matriculants.

eLearning Resources: The WCED’s website and ePortal host past papers, memos, video lessons, summaries, and study guides. These can be accessed at WCED Matric Support Portal.

Focus on Mental Health and Safety

Acknowledging the psychological pressures of the exam season, the WCED urged learners and parents to seek help if needed. The Safe Schools Hotline (0800 45 46 47) provides free access to support from district teams, government departments, and NGOs.

“The run-up to the matric exams can be a particularly stressful period for our candidates. We encourage all learners who are struggling, or adults who are concerned about a learner’s mental health, to reach out to us for help,” Maynier emphasized.

A Final Push to Success

Maynier encouraged candidates to dedicate themselves fully in the remaining weeks: “The hours you invest over the next 40 days will be of great benefit to you during the exams. We are here to support you, and we cannot wait to celebrate with you when the results are released in 2026.”

The department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the 2025 matric cohort has every possible resource and support mechanism available to achieve success.