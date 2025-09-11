Sheikh Hamdan Inaugurates IIM Ahmedabad’s First Overseas Campus in Dubai

In a historic development for India’s global higher education footprint, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, inaugurated the first-ever overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) in Dubai today.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, UAE, along with senior dignitaries from both India and the UAE.

Strengthening India–UAE Educational Ties

Welcoming IIMA to Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said the establishment of the institute’s international campus reflects the deep-rooted strategic partnership between India and the UAE. He highlighted Dubai’s vision to empower its youth with world-class knowledge and skills, ensuring they are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing international landscape.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan described the inauguration as a milestone in India’s educational globalisation efforts, aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making Indian education both “Indian in spirit, global in outlook.” He expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan and the UAE leadership for supporting the initiative and reaffirmed India’s commitment to building strong knowledge bridges with the UAE.

Dignitaries and Stakeholder Presence

The event was attended by leading officials including Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, Shri Satish Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, Shri Pankaj Patel, Chairman of the IIMA Board of Governors, and Professor Bharat Bhaskar, Director, IIMA.

Sheikh Hamdan was joined by senior UAE leaders such as H.E. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, H.E. Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, and H.E. Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

Expanding Educational and Research Collaboration

During his visit, Shri Pradhan held bilateral discussions with H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar. Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in higher education, research in critical and emerging areas, capacity building, and cultural exchanges. They highlighted the importance of embedding knowledge, innovation, and research into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

Dr. Al Awar appreciated the contributions of Indian institutions in advancing UAE’s education sector and reaffirmed support for establishing more top-quality Indian campuses in the Emirates.

Roundtables with Universities and Schools

Shri Pradhan also visited the Manipal University Dubai campus, where he chaired a roundtable discussion with principals of leading Indian universities in the UAE, including Symbiosis, BITS Pilani, MIT, and Amity. Discussions focused on moving research beyond publications to productisation and marketisation, thereby positioning India prominently on the global education, innovation, and entrepreneurship map.

He further engaged with principals of 109 Indian curriculum schools in the UAE, joined virtually by CBSE schools across the GCC and other countries. On this occasion, Shri Pradhan announced that 12 schools in the UAE will soon implement Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), a Government of India initiative aimed at fostering curiosity, creativity, and innovation among students.

A Symbol of India–UAE Friendship

In a symbolic gesture at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Shri Pradhan planted a sapling of the Ghaf tree—the UAE’s national tree—under Prime Minister Modi’s campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0”. The Minister said the Ghaf tree is a historic and cultural symbol of resilience, peace, and sustainability in the UAE, and the sapling will remain a living symbol of the enduring India–UAE friendship.

Towards a Shared Educational Future

The inauguration of IIM Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus marks a new chapter in India–UAE educational cooperation, offering students a global platform that combines India’s academic excellence with Dubai’s dynamic global hub status.

Shri Pradhan concluded that the initiative is more than just an expansion of an Indian institution abroad—it is a strategic step towards creating a future-ready knowledge partnership, cementing the role of education as a central pillar in the evolving India–UAE relationship.