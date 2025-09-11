Tragic Family Feud: Youth Beaten to Death in Jaisalmer

A 19-year-old young man, identified as Aneesh, was reportedly beaten to death in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday, according to officials.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Ramdevra police station when Aneesh was ambushed while driving a jeep. He was forcefully removed from the vehicle and repeatedly struck with sticks by a group of assailants.

Police reports indicate that Aneesh was targeted due to an ongoing familial conflict. An altercation had previously occurred between Aneesh and his uncle, prompting the uncle's sons and others to follow and assault him. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects as the family calls for immediate justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)