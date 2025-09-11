Reviving Dignified Debate in India's Legislatures

Addressing the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for a return to constructive debate within India's legislative institutions, underscoring how disruptions can erode public trust.

Birla's remarks aimed at restoring the spirit of the Constituent Assembly, promoting comprehensive deliberations to improve governance, and maintain public confidence. He stressed on the importance of debates being spaces where diverse voices and grievances are heard and addressed.

Speaking in the presence of key political figures including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Birla urged lawmakers to prioritize respectful dialogue over slogans, asserting that trust is fortified by conduct rather than rhetoric. He highlighted debate as a means of ensuring transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness within the country's diverse societal framework.

