Reviving Dignified Debate in India's Legislatures

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of debate in reinforcing public trust in legislatures at the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region Conference. He called for reviving the spirit of the Constituent Assembly to ensure meaningful, inclusive discussions and highlighted the negative impact of disruptions and sloganeering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:42 IST
Addressing the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for a return to constructive debate within India's legislative institutions, underscoring how disruptions can erode public trust.

Birla's remarks aimed at restoring the spirit of the Constituent Assembly, promoting comprehensive deliberations to improve governance, and maintain public confidence. He stressed on the importance of debates being spaces where diverse voices and grievances are heard and addressed.

Speaking in the presence of key political figures including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Birla urged lawmakers to prioritize respectful dialogue over slogans, asserting that trust is fortified by conduct rather than rhetoric. He highlighted debate as a means of ensuring transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness within the country's diverse societal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

