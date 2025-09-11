Left Menu

Kathmandu Gradually Resumes Operations Amid Curfew Relaxations

Kathmandu witnessed a gradual resumption of activities as the Supreme Court and banks prepared to reopen amidst curfew relaxations. Damage sustained during protests affected vital judicial documents, prompting emergency actions. Amidst curfew adjustments and ongoing army patrols, commercial banks resumed limited operations while markets witnessed increased activity ahead of a festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:08 IST
Kathmandu Gradually Resumes Operations Amid Curfew Relaxations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Kathmandu, both the Supreme Court and banks are poised to reopen following a temporary curfew relaxation, marking the gradual resumption of activities in the city post-protest turmoil. The Supreme Court, heavily damaged during demonstrations, is slated to reopen from Sunday, according to Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut.

Amid losses, including significant damage to critical judicial documents, the Apex Court decided to proceed with reopening in an urgent plenary session. Similarly, Nepal Rastra Bank directed commercial banks to commence operations, leading to resumed services from 10 am to 2 pm.

Although business activity picks up amidst the Hindu festival of Vijaya Dashami, public transport remains disrupted for security reasons. As the army enforces new curfew schedules, peace prevails in Kathmandu with a 34-casualty toll reported after days of unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

 India
2
Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case

Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case

 India
3
Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

 Global
4
Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and Olympic Dream

Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025