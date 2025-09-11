Kathmandu Gradually Resumes Operations Amid Curfew Relaxations

In Kathmandu, both the Supreme Court and banks are poised to reopen following a temporary curfew relaxation, marking the gradual resumption of activities in the city post-protest turmoil. The Supreme Court, heavily damaged during demonstrations, is slated to reopen from Sunday, according to Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut.

Amid losses, including significant damage to critical judicial documents, the Apex Court decided to proceed with reopening in an urgent plenary session. Similarly, Nepal Rastra Bank directed commercial banks to commence operations, leading to resumed services from 10 am to 2 pm.

Although business activity picks up amidst the Hindu festival of Vijaya Dashami, public transport remains disrupted for security reasons. As the army enforces new curfew schedules, peace prevails in Kathmandu with a 34-casualty toll reported after days of unrest.

