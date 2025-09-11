Left Menu

Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal

A significant number of cattle bones were found in Bhatkal's Mugdam Colony, prompting protests. Local residents suspect illegal cattle slaughter, raising concerns about an organized network. Pro-Hindu groups demand action, alleging ongoing illegal beef trade despite previous police interventions. Authorities are investigating, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:43 IST
Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal
In a shocking discovery, a large quantity of cattle bones was unearthed in the forest area of Mugdam Colony, Bhatkal, igniting protests and demands for immediate action from local groups.

Residents reported that the remains, including bones and bloodstains, were found across a hillside over recent days, leading to allegations of persistent illegal cattle slaughter in the area.

Pro-Hindu organisations have urged authorities to tackle what they call a 'silent slaughter,' suspecting an organized network. Despite earlier police interventions, they allege ongoing illegal cattle trade. Police are investigating as tensions rise in the community.

