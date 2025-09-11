Immigration Raid at Georgia Battery Factory Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

A mass immigration raid at a Georgia battery factory resulted in the detention of more than 300 South Korean workers, most of whom have now returned home. The raid at the Hyundai plant underlined the broader implications of the Trump administration's deportation strategies.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung has urged for reforms in the U.S. visa process, warning that Korean investment in the U.S. may stall until improvements are made. The incident involved lengthy discussions over the treatment and future of detained workers, with intervention from the White House delaying deportations.

The collaborative economic ties between South Korea and Georgia, particularly with Hyundai, were highlighted as officials stressed the importance of maintaining historical partnerships despite the recent turmoil over immigration policies and enforcement tactics at workplace sites.