Gold Bars and Betrayal: Nadine Menendez Sentenced in Corruption Scandal

Nadine Menendez, the spouse of ex-Senator Bob Menendez, received a 4.5-year prison sentence on Thursday. This punishment stems from her involvement in an international corruption scandal involving gold bars, which ultimately led to her husband's fall from grace.

Convicted in April for accepting significant bribes in return for political favors, Menendez was found guilty on all 15 counts, including bribery and fraud. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, served nearly two decades in the U.S. Senate. He himself was sentenced to 11 years in January for a related charge.

Prosecutors pushed for at least a seven-year term for Nadine, while her defense argued for leniency, citing her following her husband's instructions. Despite health challenges delaying her trial, the court's decision marks a significant moment in the ongoing fight against political corruption.