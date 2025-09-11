Left Menu

Gold Bars and Betrayal: Nadine Menendez Sentenced in Corruption Scandal

Nadine Menendez, wife of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for her involvement in a corruption scheme with her husband. Convicted of accepting bribes to influence political actions, the case led to her spouse's resignation and undermined public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:40 IST
Gold Bars and Betrayal: Nadine Menendez Sentenced in Corruption Scandal

Nadine Menendez, the spouse of ex-Senator Bob Menendez, received a 4.5-year prison sentence on Thursday. This punishment stems from her involvement in an international corruption scandal involving gold bars, which ultimately led to her husband's fall from grace.

Convicted in April for accepting significant bribes in return for political favors, Menendez was found guilty on all 15 counts, including bribery and fraud. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, served nearly two decades in the U.S. Senate. He himself was sentenced to 11 years in January for a related charge.

Prosecutors pushed for at least a seven-year term for Nadine, while her defense argued for leniency, citing her following her husband's instructions. Despite health challenges delaying her trial, the court's decision marks a significant moment in the ongoing fight against political corruption.

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025