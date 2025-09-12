UN Urges Taliban to Lift Work Restrictions on Female Staff Amid Aid Crisis

The United Nations has called upon the Taliban administration in Afghanistan to rescind its work limitations on local female staff, a measure that poses a significant threat to aid delivery, particularly in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

Security forces have been placed outside U.N. compounds, barring Afghan female staff from entry, a move condemned by the U.N. Amid ongoing efforts to address the fallout from natural disasters, returning refugees, and drought, the Taliban has intensified restrictions on women's employment, impacting aid distribution.

The U.N. emphasized that previous arrangements allowed effective aid delivery, emphasizing the importance of female aid workers. An emergency appeal seeks $140 million for earthquake relief, as global attention remains elsewhere, further straining Afghanistan's aid response.

