Afghanistan's Struggle: Quake Aftermath Amidst Crises

The United Nations is calling for significant financial support to aid roughly 134,000 individuals in Afghanistan, following a deadly earthquake that recently claimed over 2,200 lives in the country's eastern terrain. The catastrophic event has resulted in homelessness, with many affected people enduring open-air conditions as winter nears.

Organizations face logistical hurdles in delivering essential supplies such as tents due to the mountainous landscape. Despite challenges, efforts are directed at providing immediate aid close to affected areas. Over 7,000 homes have been demolished, impacting nearly half a million people.

Beyond immediate quake relief, Afghanistan contends with multiple crises, including the recent return of over 1.7 million citizens from neighboring countries and economic hardships. International aid remains critical, particularly as Western nations trim their foreign aid budgets.

