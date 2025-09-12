Gold Bars and Betrayal: Nadine Menendez's Fall from Grace

Nadine Menendez, the wife of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, received a 4-1/2-year prison sentence on Thursday for her involvement in an international bribery scheme involving gold bars. This scandal contributed to the downfall of her once-influential husband.

Nadine, 58, was convicted in April for accepting bribes in exchange for her husband's political favors towards Egypt and local businessmen. Her husband, Bob Menendez, served New Jersey in the Senate for 18-1/2 years and faced his own 11-year prison sentence for bribery charges in a separate trial.

Prosecutors highlighted the luxurious nature of the bribes, which included gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz. Jay Clayton, Manhattan U.S. Attorney, described the corruption as "brazen." Defense attorney Sarah Krissoff announced plans to appeal Nadine's conviction, while expressing relief that her sentence was shorter than prosecutors' requests.

