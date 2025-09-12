Left Menu

Tragic Motel Murder Shocks Dallas Community

An Indian-origin motel manager was brutally murdered in Texas by a co-worker after a dispute over a washing machine. The suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The community mourns the victim, and a fundraiser is supporting the bereaved family.

An Indian-origin motel manager was tragically beheaded in front of his family in Texas following an altercation over a broken washing machine, according to police reports. The horrifying incident occurred at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, with a criminal history, was arrested and charged with capital murder. Cobos-Martinez reportedly attacked Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, after a dispute arose, aggravated by translation issues regarding instructions. Surveillance footage documented Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete and perpetrating the attack.

The local Indian community is rallying to support Nagamallaiah's family, organizing a fundraiser for funeral expenses and his son's education. The family, friends, and the devastated community describe Bob as a kind soul and are shocked by the violence.

