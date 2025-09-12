Left Menu

Lockdown and Aerial Evacuation at Naval Academy Amid Threat Reports

Devdiscourse News Desk | Annapolis | Updated: 12-09-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 07:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Naval Academy in Maryland faced a lockdown on Thursday after threats were reported. As a precautionary measure, one building was evacuated, and one person sustained injuries. The injured individual was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to Lt. Naweed Lemar, the base spokesperson.

Security teams from Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in conjunction with local law enforcement, acted swiftly in response to the suspicious activity. However, specific details regarding the threats and the nature of the injuries have not been released.

The lockdown was implemented 'out of an abundance of caution,' as stated by Lemar. Police presence was notably visible near Bancroft Hall, the largest college dormitory globally, which lodges over 1,600 midshipmen, according to the academy's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

