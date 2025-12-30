Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Accident in Nigeria: Boxing Star in Stable Condition

British boxing star Anthony Joshua is in stable condition in a Nigerian hospital after a devastating car crash that resulted in the death of two close associates. The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major route linking Ogun state to Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital.

Joshua's vehicle, a Lexus SUV, reportedly lost control while speeding and crashed into a stationary truck. The tragic incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities. Both the Lagos and Ogun state governments confirmed that Joshua, along with another injured individual, are stable and do not need emergency medical intervention.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu personally reached out to Joshua to offer condolences and assure him of the best possible care. Joshua was in Nigeria, his parents' homeland, where he had briefly attended boarding school. The boxing community and fans worldwide join in prayers for Joshua's swift recovery.