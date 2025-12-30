Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Accident in Nigeria: Boxing Star in Stable Condition
British boxing star Anthony Joshua, following a car crash in Nigeria that claimed two lives, is currently stable in a hospital. The accident involved a Lexus SUV, allegedly speeding. Joshua's recovery progress is positive, as he receives the best medical care. President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences.
- Country:
- Nigeria
British boxing star Anthony Joshua is in stable condition in a Nigerian hospital after a devastating car crash that resulted in the death of two close associates. The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major route linking Ogun state to Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital.
Joshua's vehicle, a Lexus SUV, reportedly lost control while speeding and crashed into a stationary truck. The tragic incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities. Both the Lagos and Ogun state governments confirmed that Joshua, along with another injured individual, are stable and do not need emergency medical intervention.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu personally reached out to Joshua to offer condolences and assure him of the best possible care. Joshua was in Nigeria, his parents' homeland, where he had briefly attended boarding school. The boxing community and fans worldwide join in prayers for Joshua's swift recovery.
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Major Trades, Injuries, and All-Star Updates
Tragedy Strikes Two Telangana Students in US Road Accident
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Telangana Students in California
Tragedy Strikes: Two Fatal Road Accidents in UP's Ballia District
Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster