Navy Agniveer in South Mumbai Rifle Heist Raises Alarm

Agniveer Rakesh Dubbula, accused of stealing an INSAS rifle and magazines from Navy Nagar in south Mumbai, alongside his brother, had a batchmate relationship with the complainant, according to officials.

The two brothers were recruited in 2023, as per the Mumbai Crime Branch. Recent developments suggest that the complainant might also be questioned. Additionally, sections of the Arms Act have been included in the case.

Dubbula, 22, traveled from Kochi to Mumbai and, with his brother, executed the theft on September 6. The brothers, from Asifabad, Telangana, traversed multiple cities post-theft. Authorities are investigating any possible Naxalite connections, while the motive remains unclear.

