Left Menu

Navy Agniveer in South Mumbai Rifle Heist Raises Alarm

Agniveer Rakesh Dubbula and his brother are accused of stealing an INSAS rifle from Navy Nagar, Mumbai. Both were Navy recruits since 2023. The Crime Branch investigates potential Naxalite links. Investigations are underway to reveal the motive behind the theft involving naval uniform deception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:35 IST
Navy Agniveer in South Mumbai Rifle Heist Raises Alarm
  • Country:
  • India

Agniveer Rakesh Dubbula, accused of stealing an INSAS rifle and magazines from Navy Nagar in south Mumbai, alongside his brother, had a batchmate relationship with the complainant, according to officials.

The two brothers were recruited in 2023, as per the Mumbai Crime Branch. Recent developments suggest that the complainant might also be questioned. Additionally, sections of the Arms Act have been included in the case.

Dubbula, 22, traveled from Kochi to Mumbai and, with his brother, executed the theft on September 6. The brothers, from Asifabad, Telangana, traversed multiple cities post-theft. Authorities are investigating any possible Naxalite connections, while the motive remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

 Global
3
Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

 India
4
Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025