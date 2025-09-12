Left Menu

Prince Harry's Mission of Hope in Ukraine

Prince Harry visited Kyiv, Ukraine, to announce the Invictus Games Foundation's plans to support wounded soldiers. This marks his second visit to the country this year. Harry, who served in the British Army, aims to aid the recovery of military personnel. The visit follows Harry's trip to Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:58 IST
Prince Harry

Prince Harry made a notable visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, accompanied by his team from the Invictus Games Foundation. The Guardian reported that his mission was to unveil plans to assist in the rehabilitation of injured soldiers.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, had previously visited Ukraine in April to support military personnel in Lviv. His commitment to helping veterans is underscored by his decade of service in the British Army and the subsequent creation of the Invictus Games Foundation, which organizes international sporting events for wounded service members.

Speaking to the Guardian, Harry stated, "We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process." He was in Kyiv at the Ukrainian government's invitation, with the British government's approval, alongside his wife's consent. The trip follows his four-day stay in Britain, highlighting a potential reconciliation with his father after a strained relationship.

