Unity in Action: Support for J&K Flood Relief

In a heartening display of inter-state solidarity, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his gratitude toward the Maharashtra government for its generous donation of Rs 5 crore to the region's relief fund. This contribution aims to assist in overcoming the damage caused by recent floods.

The Chief Minister emphasized that such acts of kindness bolster the spirit of unity and mutual responsibility shared across Indian states. He conveyed his appreciation through an official statement on the X platform, reinforcing the value of collective efforts in times of need.

Abdullah also recognized the benevolence of Padma Shri awardee Vijay Chopra, the Editor of Punjab Kesari/Hind Samachar Group, who personally contributed Rs 11 lakh. These funds are intended to support families severely impacted by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding that damaged vital infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.