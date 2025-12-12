Putin's Pledge: Solidarity with Venezuela Amid U.S. Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro amid escalating tensions with the U.S. Following a controversial tanker seizure by the Trump administration, Putin expressed solidarity with Venezuela's sovereignty and pledged continual Russian support to Caracas.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his unwavering support for the people of Venezuela on Thursday, amidst intensifying tensions between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and U.S. authorities.
The Kremlin released a statement indicating that Putin had a phone conversation with Maduro, during which he reinforced Russia's backing for the Venezuelan leader's commitment to uphold national interests against mounting external pressures.
The conversation occurred shortly after American forces seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast as part of an ongoing U.S. strategy to put pressure on Maduro, who faces narco-terrorism charges in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Venezuela
- Maduro
- solidarity
- Kremlin
- Trump
- oil tanker
- seizure
- support
- Russia
ALSO READ
Trump Discusses Global Denuclearisation with China and Russia
Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Ceasefire Efforts in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict
Trump's AI Executive Order: A National Standard Set to Override State Laws
Trump's War on Narcotics: New U.S. Strikes Planned
Trump's Unofficial Pardon: Tina Peters' Election Fraud Saga