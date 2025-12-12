Left Menu

Putin's Pledge: Solidarity with Venezuela Amid U.S. Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro amid escalating tensions with the U.S. Following a controversial tanker seizure by the Trump administration, Putin expressed solidarity with Venezuela's sovereignty and pledged continual Russian support to Caracas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his unwavering support for the people of Venezuela on Thursday, amidst intensifying tensions between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and U.S. authorities.

The Kremlin released a statement indicating that Putin had a phone conversation with Maduro, during which he reinforced Russia's backing for the Venezuelan leader's commitment to uphold national interests against mounting external pressures.

The conversation occurred shortly after American forces seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast as part of an ongoing U.S. strategy to put pressure on Maduro, who faces narco-terrorism charges in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

