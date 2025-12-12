Putin's Pledge: Solidarity with Venezuela Amid U.S. Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his unwavering support for the people of Venezuela on Thursday, amidst intensifying tensions between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and U.S. authorities.

The Kremlin released a statement indicating that Putin had a phone conversation with Maduro, during which he reinforced Russia's backing for the Venezuelan leader's commitment to uphold national interests against mounting external pressures.

The conversation occurred shortly after American forces seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast as part of an ongoing U.S. strategy to put pressure on Maduro, who faces narco-terrorism charges in the U.S.

