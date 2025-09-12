Left Menu

Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

A Polish official refuted U.S. President Trump's suggestion that a drone incursion might have been accidental, calling it a deliberate Russian attack. Poland, with NATO support, shot down drones in its airspace amidst Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The UN Security Council will discuss the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:26 IST
Poland has firmly dismissed US President Donald Trump's suggestion that a recent drone incursion in its airspace was accidental, labeling it as a deliberate Russian attack. A Polish deputy defense minister emphasized the intentional nature of the incident during a televised interview.

The incursion marked a significant moment, as Poland, with backing from NATO allies, took decisive action by shooting down the drones. It was the first instance of a NATO member engaging militarily amid Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, underscoring the severity of the situation.

As Poland seeks global support, the UN Security Council is set to discuss these events in New York. The Polish foreign ministry announced that the meeting would convene on Friday, aligning international focus on the escalating tensions.

