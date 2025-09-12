Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

Poland has firmly dismissed US President Donald Trump's suggestion that a recent drone incursion in its airspace was accidental, labeling it as a deliberate Russian attack. A Polish deputy defense minister emphasized the intentional nature of the incident during a televised interview.

The incursion marked a significant moment, as Poland, with backing from NATO allies, took decisive action by shooting down the drones. It was the first instance of a NATO member engaging militarily amid Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, underscoring the severity of the situation.

As Poland seeks global support, the UN Security Council is set to discuss these events in New York. The Polish foreign ministry announced that the meeting would convene on Friday, aligning international focus on the escalating tensions.