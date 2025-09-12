Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official
A Polish official refuted U.S. President Trump's suggestion that a drone incursion might have been accidental, calling it a deliberate Russian attack. Poland, with NATO support, shot down drones in its airspace amidst Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The UN Security Council will discuss the incident.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has firmly dismissed US President Donald Trump's suggestion that a recent drone incursion in its airspace was accidental, labeling it as a deliberate Russian attack. A Polish deputy defense minister emphasized the intentional nature of the incident during a televised interview.
The incursion marked a significant moment, as Poland, with backing from NATO allies, took decisive action by shooting down the drones. It was the first instance of a NATO member engaging militarily amid Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, underscoring the severity of the situation.
As Poland seeks global support, the UN Security Council is set to discuss these events in New York. The Polish foreign ministry announced that the meeting would convene on Friday, aligning international focus on the escalating tensions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Russia
- Trump
- drone
- attack
- NATO
- Ukraine
- UN Security Council
- defense
- foreign affairs
ALSO READ
Unrest in Nepal: Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Amid Political Turmoil
Britain's Prince Harry makes a surprise visit to Ukraine in support of wounded servicemen, reports AP.
Alliance Strengthens: Ukraine and Poland Unite Against Provocations
Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Primorsk Oil Port
Prince Harry's Mission of Hope in Ukraine