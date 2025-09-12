UAE Summons Israeli Ambassador Amid Regional Tensions

The United Arab Emirates has officially summoned the Israeli ambassador in the wake of an attack by Israel on Hamas leaders situated in Doha, as per reports from Israeli broadcaster KAN.

In light of this situation, both the UAE and Israeli foreign ministries have refrained from making immediate comments. An emergency Arab-Islamic summit is set to be hosted in Doha, scheduled for this upcoming Sunday and Monday to address the developments.

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been touring Gulf countries, as disclosed by his diplomatic adviser, to align regional positions post-attack.