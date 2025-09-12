Left Menu

Russia Monitors Belgium's Stance on Frozen Assets

Russia is closely observing Belgium's position on frozen Russian assets, as Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot suggests a possible EU change in asset handling to support Ukraine, with legal risks shared among EU states. Russia warns of global financial consequences if assets are seized.

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:15 IST
  • Russia

Russia is keenly observing Belgium's position on the matter of frozen Russian assets. This development was addressed by Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press conference on Friday. Zakharova issued a stern warning, indicating that the global financial system could 'feel the consequences' should the European Union decide to seize these assets.

According to a report in the Financial Times earlier this week, the Belgian Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, hinted at Belgium potentially being receptive to a shift in the EU's handling of frozen Russian assets. This change aims to support Ukraine by pooling the associated legal risks among the EU member states.

The evolving situation underscores growing international tensions and complexities concerning asset management and geopolitical strategies. It remains to be seen how EU member states will navigate these challenging legal and economic waters.

