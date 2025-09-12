Russia is keenly observing Belgium's position on the matter of frozen Russian assets. This development was addressed by Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press conference on Friday. Zakharova issued a stern warning, indicating that the global financial system could 'feel the consequences' should the European Union decide to seize these assets.

According to a report in the Financial Times earlier this week, the Belgian Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, hinted at Belgium potentially being receptive to a shift in the EU's handling of frozen Russian assets. This change aims to support Ukraine by pooling the associated legal risks among the EU member states.

The evolving situation underscores growing international tensions and complexities concerning asset management and geopolitical strategies. It remains to be seen how EU member states will navigate these challenging legal and economic waters.

