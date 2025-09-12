Maharashtra Government Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station to Ahilyanagar

The Maharashtra government has officially renamed Ahmednagar railway station to Ahilyanagar railway station. This move follows a nod from the Union Home Ministry, aligning with the renaming of Ahmednagar district to Ahilyanagar district.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed gratitude towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for backing the proposal. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde played significant roles in the renaming efforts, according to a statement from Pawar's office.

Pawar highlighted that the renaming comes at a time when Maharashtra is celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. He also noted ongoing processes to rename Aurangabad railway station as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station.

(With inputs from agencies.)