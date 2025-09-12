Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station to Ahilyanagar

The Maharashtra government has renamed Ahmednagar railway station to Ahilyanagar railway station following Union Home Ministry approval as part of a broader initiative celebrating Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar's 300th birth anniversary. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar thanked key ministers, and similar renaming efforts are underway for other stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:27 IST
The Maharashtra government has officially renamed Ahmednagar railway station to Ahilyanagar railway station. This move follows a nod from the Union Home Ministry, aligning with the renaming of Ahmednagar district to Ahilyanagar district.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed gratitude towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for backing the proposal. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde played significant roles in the renaming efforts, according to a statement from Pawar's office.

Pawar highlighted that the renaming comes at a time when Maharashtra is celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. He also noted ongoing processes to rename Aurangabad railway station as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station.

