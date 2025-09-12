Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel

Marco Rubio, President Trump's top diplomat, will visit Israel amid Middle East tensions over Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Rubio aims to discuss anti-Hamas strategies and anti-Israel actions with Israeli leaders. His visit precedes Trump's upcoming trip to Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:33 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's senior diplomat, Marco Rubio, is set to travel to Israel this weekend amid heightened tensions among U.S. allies in the Middle East. The visit comes in the wake of Israel's military operations targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar and ongoing settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

According to State Department Deputy Spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, Rubio will leave for Israel on Saturday, where he will reaffirm the U.S. and Israel's shared objectives of ousting Hamas from controlling Gaza. Additionally, the discussions will focus on the return of hostages taken during attacks on October 7, 2023, that escalated into the Gaza conflict.

Rubio's itinerary also includes discussions with Israeli officials on counteracting anti-Israel measures, such as unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state—a move perceived to reward Hamas terrorism—and legal actions at international judicial bodies like the ICC and ICJ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

 India
2
Mystery at Jadavpur: The Unexplained Death of Anamika Mondal

Mystery at Jadavpur: The Unexplained Death of Anamika Mondal

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down on Currency Scam Gang

Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down on Currency Scam Gang

 India
4
Meghalaya's Health Mission: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

Meghalaya's Health Mission: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025