Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel
Marco Rubio, President Trump's top diplomat, will visit Israel amid Middle East tensions over Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Rubio aims to discuss anti-Hamas strategies and anti-Israel actions with Israeli leaders. His visit precedes Trump's upcoming trip to Britain.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump's senior diplomat, Marco Rubio, is set to travel to Israel this weekend amid heightened tensions among U.S. allies in the Middle East. The visit comes in the wake of Israel's military operations targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar and ongoing settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
According to State Department Deputy Spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, Rubio will leave for Israel on Saturday, where he will reaffirm the U.S. and Israel's shared objectives of ousting Hamas from controlling Gaza. Additionally, the discussions will focus on the return of hostages taken during attacks on October 7, 2023, that escalated into the Gaza conflict.
Rubio's itinerary also includes discussions with Israeli officials on counteracting anti-Israel measures, such as unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state—a move perceived to reward Hamas terrorism—and legal actions at international judicial bodies like the ICC and ICJ.
(With inputs from agencies.)
